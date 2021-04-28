Gunmen kill hotelier, wife in Ogun

Suspected gunmen have killed a hotelier, identified as Kehinde Ibidunni, and his wife, Elizabeth, at their residence in Atan area in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the gunmen broke into their residence at about 3.00 am on Tuesday.

The 63-year old man and his 54-year-old wife were reported to have been shot severally.

The hoodlums were said to have forced their way into their No 15 Tella Ojo Crescent, Atan-Ota, through the burglary proof and their act attracted a little girl residing with the couple.

She was said to have informed the hotelier about the activities of the hoodlums, and he was said to have come down to ask for their mission.

On sighting him, the hoodlums opened fire on him and shot him at close range. His wife who also came down to his rescue was reported to have been beaten blue-black and later shot dead.

One of the deceased children, Olayinka, described the development as a case of assassination.

“They (couple) stayed alone in the house. They have a little girl staying with them in the house for support. At about 3 am on April 27, the girl heard some people trying to gain access to the house through the burglary proof. She immediately stood up, went to my dad’s room, and called him that some people were trying to gain entrance.

“When my dad showed up to ask about the people, they shot him in the heart straight up. So, he died instantly. After they killed him, they gained access to the house. They went into the room, they met my mum, they beat her, they stabbed her and finally they shot her. They killed the two of them and after that, they scattered the whole house, they took the little money they could lay their hands on and they left.

“From what we know and what the police are saying, it is a case of assassination. We can’t tell what type of robbery led to killing husband and wife. I think it is an assassination case.”

He said the police have taken the corpses to the morgue, but no arrest has been made in connection with the crime.

“The police were around all through, they were even the ones who took the corpse to the morgue. They told us that they have not laid their hands on any concrete evidence, but they are still trying to interview some people. We were even at the station as of Tuesday,” Olayinka added.

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, did not respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…Gunmen kill hotelier, wife in Ogun

Gunmen kill hotelier, wife in Ogun