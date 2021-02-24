Gunmen kill four policemen, burn vehicle during attacks at police stations in Anambra

Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked two police stations in Anambra State, killing four policemen at the spot.

Tribune Online gathered that the attacks happened in Nkpologu community in Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North Local Government Area, all in Anambra State.

Sources said the gunmen, who operated in a salon car and a black Mercedes Benz 4matic, drove into the stations, shooting into the air and also setting vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police Force on fire.

It was also gathered that while two policemen were killed in Nkpologu, two were also killed in the Omogho attack.

Meanwhile, the state police command has also confirmed the attack through its spokesperson, CSP Haruna Mohammed.

According to Mohammed, the police commissioner, Monday Kuryas, has visited two spots to ascertain the level of damage.

Mohammed said Kuryas visited Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North, where hoodlums attacked police patrol teams in the morning at about 11:30 am.

He has also ordered for investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.”