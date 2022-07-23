Gunmen kill five in Plateau, police foil kidnap attempt

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed family of five in Jos East local government area of Plateau State even as men of the Stste Police Command foiled kidnap attempts in Bassa Council area.

The State Police Command in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Alfred Alabo pointed out that the family of five were killed in Fubur town by yet to be identified person on Friday.

He assures the families of the deceased and the entire local government that efforts are on top gear to arresting the pepertrators of the dastardly act for them to face justice.

The State Police Command also advised residents of Plateau State to get the phone numbers of security officers within their areas to ensure timely information is passed to the Police and other security and law enforcement agencies to aid them respond on time whenever there is an incident in their areas.

Meanwhile, the Command has foiled an attempt to kidnap a man and his family in Bassa local government area of the state.

According to the statement issued by the state police command, the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday at about 11:00 pm when a gang of kidnappers stormed the resident of one Mr Mark Inkasu and attempted to force him and two other members of his family into a waiting vehicle.

It was pointed out that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bassa Division SP James Yekubu received a call from a concern citizen that some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were operating at the residence of one Mark Inkasu.

“Upon receiving this report, the DPO mobilized his men and raced to the scene. On sighting the patrol vehicle, the hoodlums in their cowardly manner started shooting at our the police personnel. In return our team engaged them fearlessly. Sensing the danger that was about to befall them, the hoodlums escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds”.

The State Commissioner of Police therefore enjoined the residents of Bassa LGA to go about their lawful activities as normalcy has since been restored in the area.

