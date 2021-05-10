Gunmen kill five, burn vigilante’s office, vehicle in Anambra

Five persons have been reported killed by gunmen in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday night.

During the attack, the office of the vigilante group in the area was also set ablaze along with a vehicle by the assailants.

Nigerian Tribune equally learnt that a top businessman in the area was among those killed in the attack.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu confirmed the incident but said he had not been briefed on the number of casualties.

According to the PRO, “Yes, there was an attack in Ozubulu but not the police station, but vigilante office by the hoodlums.

“They came in Sienna vehicles, motorcycles and attacked the office of the vigilante. Security operatives have been deployed to the area and normalcy has been restored ”

He said that the incident happened at about 7pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness in the area, who did not want to be mention in the print, told Nigerian Tribune that last night over five bodies were found at the scene of the incident

The source said nobody was sure of the number that was gunned down, adding that the number of gunmen that invaded their community were more than 12 persons who shot repeatedly into the air.

