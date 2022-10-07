Gunmen kill father, abduct two children in Kwara

•Children escape from kidnappers

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Gunmen have reportedly killed a trader in Oja Tuntun Baboko, one of the popular markets in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital and also abducted two of his children.

However, the TRIBUNE gathered that the two children had a lucky escape from the kidnappers’ den when their abductors fell asleep.

It was gathered that the incident happened at their residence at Gaa Osibi in the Ilorin West local government area of the state on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

It was gathered that the trader, Alfa Tunde Aribidesi, died from matchet wounds he sustained from the attack by the kidnappers who reportedly invaded his residence and later went away with his two children; Jamiu (12 years) and Sambo (15 years)

It was gathered that the kidnappers later contacted his family through the children and demanded N10million before the children would be released.

However, the two children escaped from the den of the kidnappers at midnight on Sunday after their abductors reportedly slept off in the forest.

The children also confirmed that they escaped when the kidnappers were sleeping.

“The kidnappers had used the phone of our late father to contact our family for N10millionransom, but we escaped from the bush when they (kidnappers) were sleeping and we arrived at our house early in the morning.

A medical doctor (names withheld) who said that the two kids were under his care in his hospital confirmed the escape of the two children.

According to the medical doctor who is a senatorial candidate of one of the political parties in the Kwara Central senatorial district, said that “Yes, the two children are receiving treatment in our medical facility.”

Also speaking, a friend of the deceased, identified as Alfa Lawal Taoheed, said that he solicited fervent prayers for the safety of the kids while negotiation for ransom was going on.

He wrote on his Facebook page, “We sincerely need your prayers over the return of the kids. The family arranged N7m through a representative. Unfortunately, the kidnappers could not tell the man where exactly to meet them or to drop the money which made him return with it.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the kidnapping incident was not reported to the Police in the state.

