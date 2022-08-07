Gunmen kill expatriates, policemen, others in Kogi

SOME gunmen on Friday night attacked employees of West African Ceramic Company in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, killing six persons including two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors and kidnapping three other expatriates.

Sunday Tribune gathered from a reliable source that the gunmen invaded the company in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state at about 7 pm on Friday, killed the four occupants that were in a Coaster bus and kidnapped three Indians.

“It is another black day for us in Ajaokuta. We are still mourning the killing of seven officers, and the kidnap of three children. Now, another tragic incident has happened again.

“The deceased and kidnapped victims were going back to their Niger bridge estate before they were ambushed. They were workers of West African Ceramics. The police officers exchanged gun fire with these criminals, but unfortunately, two of them were killed alongside two Indian, two drivers and two other inspectors inside the vehicle. Also, three foreigners have been kidnapped by these unidentified gunmen,” the source to Sunday Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government and the state police command have promised to ensure that the abducted expatriates and others are rescued. The state government in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said security had been beefed up in all parts of the state.

“In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts. What we have always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice.”

The governor’s spokesperson also added that “ Immediately the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the State Government, our administration has spread our security net in working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book.“

“In Kogi State, the life of everyone matters. The governor and the Government of Kogi State understand that the number one responsibility of Government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

The Kogi State Government will never shirk such responsibility. The Kogi government stressed that “in as much as we would not want to divulge everything about the current operations to rescue the children unhurt which we know will be achieved very soon, we wish to assure Kogi residents that Government will remain vigilant in protecting the people. We will continue to work with security agencies to retain our enviable position as the safest state in the country today.”

The Kogi State commissioner in a statement on Saturday said: “As a government that is accountable to the people, we wish to make the following statements concerning the breach of security in Ajaokuta Local Government Area and efforts at retaining the trust of our people in protecting them.”





The Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams OvyeAya, in a statement on Saturday, said “Consequent upon the attacks on expatriates of West Africa Ceramics Company Ajaokuta and police escort at about 8 pm on Friday 5th of August,2022, the commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Edward Egbuka, has visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment and has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.”