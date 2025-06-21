Gunmen kill ex-PDP chair in Benue

Suspected gunmen have killed the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, Aondoakaa Yaiyol.

His death comes barely a year after gunmen attacked his home, killed his wife, and set the house ablaze.

Before his death on Friday, Yaiyol was said to be the Commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in the local government.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation on Saturday, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyior, said Yaiyol was killed by suspected gunmen.

According to Nyior, “It’s true that the man was once PDP Chairman in Tarka LGA before his recent position as Commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service in Tarka. Unfortunately, his wife was killed just last year.”

The Security Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Chief Joseph Har, described the killing as an assassination.

“It was an assassination of the Commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), Aondoakaa Yaiyol.

“They came on a bike, shot him at close range, and fled. After shooting him, they fired sporadically to scare others and escaped. They were also shielded by two cars, whose occupants fired sporadically to disperse people,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations show that the criminal who attacked and killed the deceased’s wife and set the house on fire was imprisoned. Upon his release, he and the deceased had reportedly been in conflict until this incident happened,” Har added.

The State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident and said police were on the trail of the suspect.

“The incident is confirmed. Immediately after police in Tarka received the report, a team of officers was dispatched to arrest the suspect. They traced him to his hideout, but he escaped before the officers arrived,” she said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE