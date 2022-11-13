Gunmen kill ex-deputy rector, LG information officer in Benue

Metro
By Johnson Babajide, Makurdi
Gunmen kill ex-deputy rector, LG information officer in Benue, Gunmen kill five, 28 killed in Benue communal clashes , Suspected herders Benue communities,Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue community, Kidnappers release Benue PDP Assembly candidate after payment of N3m, Two killed in fresh attack on Benue community, Police arrest suspected cult , 23 killed as herders go on reprisal attack in Benue, 74 injured as flood ravages, suspected herders invade Benue communities, Benue State Government on Wednesday raised the alarm that the incessant herdsmen attacks have destroyed , infrastructure in the state.suspected herders kill four, 3 killed in Benue rival cult clash, police arrest 30 suspects, Benue volunteer guards arrest five suspected foreign fighters linked to Boko Haram, Suspected herders kill six in Benue, Benue police arrest Kuje prison escapee, Suspected herders kill, Police arrest officer, Police arrest four suspects, Five killed Benue, Suspected herders kill five, TY Danjuma's Foundation to expend over N1bn on Benue communities affected by insurgency, Benue governorship election: Idoma alleges marginalisation, rejects deputy governor slot, Police kill three

Unidentified gunmen killed two people in Okpokwu and Ukum local government areas of Benue State at the weekend.

Our correspondent learnt that the duo of former deputy rector of the State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu identified as Oche and Ephraim, a former Information Officer of Ukum council areas of the state were reportedly killed on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The incident on Friday which claimed the life of a one-time deputy rector happened when gunmen suspected to be kidnappers ambushed his vehicle while driving along Otukpo-Enugu road with his wife.

Chairman of Okpokwu local government area of the state, Mrs. Amina Audu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said that security men who promptly responded were able to rescue the wife.

She said: “It was a case of kidnapping or armed robbery. It happened on Friday not up to 30 minutes after I drove along the spot when someone called me that they had killed a man who was in a car with his wife and they kidnapped the woman.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

“But security men who were alerted immediately swung to action and trailed the gunmen into the bush and they (gunmen) left the woman and she was rescued that day. The man killed was former deputy rector of the State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.”

The second incident happened on Saturday at Zaki Biam, headquarters of Ukum LGA when some gunmen reportedly strolled into their victim’s house and shot at the former information officer of the council.


The immediate past chairman of Ukum LGA, Steve Ayua, who appointed Ephraim as council information officer said that the killers casually strolled into the man’s house and shot him in the stomach.

He said: “I appointed him (Ephraim), Information Officer of Ukum LGA but I don’t know if the new chairman retained him or not but he was shot last night and was taken to a private hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t get prompt medical attention and eventually passed on.

“The killer casually strolled into his house in Zaki Biam and shot him in the stomach.”

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the information.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Metro

Kogi East Christian Elders condemn same faith ticket

Metro

Teenager bags 12 months jail term for internet fraud in Kwara

Metro

Ondo Amotekun arrests teenager for raping brother’s wife, nine others 

Metro

Bauchi Police arrest suspected kidnapper over killing of 5-year-old boy, others

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More