Gunmen kill ex-deputy rector, LG information officer in Benue

Unidentified gunmen killed two people in Okpokwu and Ukum local government areas of Benue State at the weekend.

Our correspondent learnt that the duo of former deputy rector of the State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu identified as Oche and Ephraim, a former Information Officer of Ukum council areas of the state were reportedly killed on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The incident on Friday which claimed the life of a one-time deputy rector happened when gunmen suspected to be kidnappers ambushed his vehicle while driving along Otukpo-Enugu road with his wife.

Chairman of Okpokwu local government area of the state, Mrs. Amina Audu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said that security men who promptly responded were able to rescue the wife.

She said: “It was a case of kidnapping or armed robbery. It happened on Friday not up to 30 minutes after I drove along the spot when someone called me that they had killed a man who was in a car with his wife and they kidnapped the woman.

“But security men who were alerted immediately swung to action and trailed the gunmen into the bush and they (gunmen) left the woman and she was rescued that day. The man killed was former deputy rector of the State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.”

The second incident happened on Saturday at Zaki Biam, headquarters of Ukum LGA when some gunmen reportedly strolled into their victim’s house and shot at the former information officer of the council.





The immediate past chairman of Ukum LGA, Steve Ayua, who appointed Ephraim as council information officer said that the killers casually strolled into the man’s house and shot him in the stomach.

He said: “I appointed him (Ephraim), Information Officer of Ukum LGA but I don’t know if the new chairman retained him or not but he was shot last night and was taken to a private hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t get prompt medical attention and eventually passed on.

“The killer casually strolled into his house in Zaki Biam and shot him in the stomach.”

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the information.