Gunmen kill community’s ward head, three others in Plateau

Rampaging gunmen terrorising parts of Plateau State have killed a ward head and three others in the Kulias community of Batura by Government College Bokkos in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen in their large number swooped on the agrarian community at about 7:40 pm on Saturday and held the residents hostage for more than two hours.

It was gathered that the gunmen who went on a shooting spree destroyed properties and killed a ward head, M. Fompun, his son and two others.

Hon Josiah Mahwash, former councillor of Butura ward, Bokkos Local Government Area, who confirmed the incident, said four people were killed and their corpses deposited at a mortuary.

The former councillor called on the local government authorities and security agencies in the state to arrest the pathetic situation which is gradually becoming a regular occurrence in the area.

His words: “The entire council area for quite some time has been under siege due to constant attack by gunmen. We are appealing to the government and security agencies to come to our aid to arrest this situation.”

Rafan Dafang James, a resident, said the gunmen invaded the Plateau community and started shooting sporadically. At the end, four people were shot to death in the bloody attack.

However, the spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached for comment as he did not respond to calls put across to him.

