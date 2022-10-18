Gunmen kill community leader, abduct five, injure two others in Plateau

Gunmen terrorising Plateau State have killed a community leader of Nyalun community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau, Salisu Idris, kidnapped five members of his family and injured two others in a midnight attack.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen arrived at the community on motorcycles at about 11:00 pm on Monday and subjected the inhabitants to all manner of torture before they stormed the house of the community leader

The source further disclosed that after the community leader was shot dead, five members of his family were kidnapped; the gunmen also shot two others, who are now receiving treatment at a community health centre in the area.

The source added that the gunmen also made away with motorcycles belonging to the people of the community and food worth thousands of naira, adding that the area has been under the threat of attack before now.

A youth leader in the area, Shapi’i Sambo, disclosed that the attackers came in their large numbers and went straight to the traditional ruler’s house, killed him and abducted five members of his family.

The Spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, while confirming the incident, said three people were killed in the incident, adding that details of the incident were sketchy.

