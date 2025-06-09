Gunmen kill beer parlour owner in Anambra

A tragic incident unfolded in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, over the weekend, as gunmen brutally assassinated the CEO of Legit Wine & Dine, a popular beer parlour in the area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the victim was shot dead in a popular beer parlour, opposite Glamour Pizza, near Federal Polytechnic Oko, around 7 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was driving in a Lexus car when a group of armed hoodlums ambushed him, shooting him twice on the chest before fleeing the scene.

A viral video from the scene shows the victim’s body slumped inside the vehicle, surrounded by spectators who crowded the area shortly after the incident.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

According to SP Ikenga, the killing was cult-related, and one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“It was a cult-related killing, and following the swift response of the Police operatives led by the DPO, one suspect was arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation,” SP Ikenga stated.

“Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been recovered and deposited in the morgue. The operatives also recovered the victim’s vehicle at the scene. Further development shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga said.

The police are currently conducting investigations and interrogating the suspect.

The motive behind the assassination and the extent of the suspect’s involvement are yet to be fully disclosed.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for increased security measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As the investigation continues, the police have assured the public that they will provide updates on the progress made.

The tragic incident has left many in mourning, and the community is still grappling with the aftermath of the assassination.