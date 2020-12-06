Gunmen kill anti-cult commander in Delta

Unknown gunmen have killed the anti-cult commander in Delta State, Austyne Emu

He was reportedly murdered on Saturday night at Kwale axis of the state.

“Commander” Emu was a prominent Anioma youth and has made immense contributions in the fight against crimes, especially cultism to ensure a safer Delta State over the years.

While assuring that justice will be done, Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa, pleaded with youths to not take laws into their hands.

Inuwa in a statement circulated on Sunday expressed hìs deepest condolences on the death of Emu whom he described as “our friend and working colleague.”

The commissioner said: “He was with me in my office up till the evening of Friday and planned to meet this week again.

“We laughed and had fruitful discussions that day before enemies of the state snipped life out of him yesterday.

“Please, while two wrongs cannot make a right, I want to plead that nobody should take law into his/her hands.

“I assure you as the Commissioner of Police that those who murdered our friend and working colleague will know no peace until they are arrested, investigated and eventually charge to court.

“I assure you that even in death, late Emu deserves justice and those who perpetrated the act must be brought to justice.

“So, please, all should partner with the police to bring them to justice. Adieu to a true Deltan, police friend/ brother and a patriotic Nigerian,” CP Inuwa enthused.

Meanwhile, the Anioma Youth Forum (AYF-W) has condemned the murder of the late Emu who was killed in cold blood on Saturday night.

In a statement signed by Ekwukwo Elvis, National Publicity Secretary of AYF-W, the group appealed to youths from the axis to eschew any retaliatory move.

It also called on security agencies and Delta State government to expedite actions and ensure thorough investigations into the murder with a view to bringing the killers to book.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…