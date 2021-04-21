Gunmen kill Amotekun personnel, injure another in Oyo

A personnel of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, Suleiman Quadir, has been killed in an ambush by gunmen.

Quadir, 25 years old of Atiba Local Government was killed at Living Farms in the Fiditi area of the zone, on Tuesday.

The suspected bandits launched the attack when Quadir and his colleague Amo Yisau were escorting the staff of Living farm to the farm.

While Quadir was killed, his colleague. Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets but survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode, Oyo.

Commandant, Amotekun, Oyo State, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.), who confirmed the incident, via a statement, said the late Quadir has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife and a son.

