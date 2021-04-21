Gunmen kill Amotekun personnel, injure another in Oyo

Latest News
By Wale Akinselure
Gunmen kill Amotekun personnel, Gunmen storm palace, Police confirm killing of officers, Nine killed, Kidnapped Pastor found dead, Two abducted from quarry, Gunmen kidnap three sisters, Gunmen abduct poultry owner’s son at Oke Odan-Olomo in Ibadan,Gunmen abduct five in Ogun, Gunmen kill seven in Edo, Gunmen kill four, Gunmen kill policeman, Gunmen kill three persons, Gunmen kidnap seven, Gunmen intercept ambulance, Gunmen kill one, Gunmen abduct 14 persons, Female journalist robbed , suspected assassins, Gunmen kill two policemen, Three persons hacked to death, 19 people, Another three killed in Plateau, Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, gunmen, Bayelsa, police Inspector, Oyo Commissioner's brother, 11 people killed, Bandits, Kaduna, Eight students of ABU, Kidnapped, Kaduna, market women, Ondo, kidnap, Gunmen, Gunmen kill trader in Ekiti, LG chairman, abducted, Oyo, Gunmen, mosque,Kogi, attacks, plateau, Delta Bank manager abducted, Plateau, killed, Gunmen invade relaxation spot, Gunmen Ekiti US soldier, Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, Ondo, gunmen, CMD, health workers, PDP, attack, Police, Gunmen abduct JSS3 students, Kaduna State, BREAKING: Kaduna, abduct, gunmen, nursing mothers,Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom, Gunmen abduct two Ondo, One killed in Kwara robbery, attack , Southern Kaduna, Gunmen kill one, 14 killed in Agudu community, Gunmen kill security guard, Delta court, Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, Gunmen kill traditional ruler, Gunmen , lawmaker, Kano, daughter, Gunmen kidnap three in Ekiti, Akinyele, gunmen, adamawa, Gunmen attack filling stationm, delta police, Gunmen abduct ondo traveller, kill Catholic priest three parishioners, Gunmen abduct 13-year-old boy in Ogun
FILE PHOTO

A personnel of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, Suleiman Quadir, has been killed in an ambush by gunmen.

Quadir, 25 years old of Atiba Local Government was killed at Living Farms in the Fiditi area of the zone, on Tuesday.

The suspected bandits launched the attack when Quadir and his colleague Amo Yisau were escorting the staff of Living farm to the farm.

While Quadir was killed, his colleague. Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets but survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode, Oyo.

Commandant, Amotekun, Oyo State, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.), who confirmed the incident, via a statement, said the late Quadir has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife and a son.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Gunmen kill Amotekun personnel, injure another in Oyo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Kwara lawyers stage protest on judicial’s financial autonomy

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu donates N5m, 3 buses for Odumakin’s burial, burial planning committee…

Latest News

ISIEC assures credible LGA election in Imo

Latest News

I saw it years ago that bandits will invade our forests ― Ex-CDS Olonisakin

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More