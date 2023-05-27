Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed an intern at­tached to the Dental Therapy Department of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hos­pital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA).

The deceased who is identi­fied as Dental Therapist Kelvin Onuchie was shot dead in front of the entrance gate of his resi­dence at Mberi Street, Abakaliki, Wednesday night.

It was gathered that he was outside the gate making calls at about 8 pm when the gunmen shot at him before fleeing the area.

According to an eyewitness account, “He (deceased) came back from mid­week service and was making a call outside his gate at Corpers’ lodge where he stays and was shot by unknown gunmen.”

The gunmen, according to the sources, were suspected to have finished robbery operation somewhere in the area and were fleeing, only to see Mr Kelvin Onuchie, making calls outside, which they apparently perceived as a threat, and consequently shot him.

The deceased hailed from Ag­bor in Delta, according to the source.

The Ebonyi State Police Pub­lic Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, when contacted, said she was yet to receive such a report.

She said the police would only know about such an incident if there was an official report to them.

“Details can only be got if it were reported to the police. And I do not have such a Report at hand,” the Police spokesperson told our correspondent.

