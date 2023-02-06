Written by: Isaac Shobayo- Jos

No fewer than five people were killed and two others injured on Sunday in a separate attack in two communities in the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

Tribune Online learned that gunmen operating on motorcycles invaded the Maiyanga community of the local government at about 10:00 pm and opened fire on a group of people, killing three while two others were injured.

A community leader in the area who craved anonymity said the gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons have been on the prowl for quite some time in some villages within the local government, adding that when the gunmen arrived in the community, they started shooting into the air and later opened fire on a group of people.

According to him, the three people killed were relatives, while the other two injured are receiving treatment in one of the hospitals at the local government headquarters.

He added that after the attack, the gunmen disappeared before the hunters and vigilantes in the area could put their acts together for a counterattack.

It was further learned that another set of gunmen equally attacked Nabel village in the local government and killed another two before they bolted away.

The president of the Butura Youth Development Association in the local government, Mr Marshall Sule, who confirmed the two incidents to Tribune Online, appealed to both the state government and security agencies to assist the communities and villages in Bokkos local government.

Sule said attacks and kidnappings are gradually becoming a daily occurrence in most communities in the council area, adding that many farmers could no longer go to their farms for fear of being attacked or kidnapped.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached on his phone as of the time of filing this report.

