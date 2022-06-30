Gunmen kill 3 policemen at checkpoint in Enugu

Fear of uncertainty has gripped residents of Awkunanaw axis of Enugu the Enugu State capital following the attack of a Police checkpoint at MTD, Gariki by suspected gunmen on Thursday.

Three policemen were reportedly feared dead during the exchange of gun shots between the law enforcement agents and the suspected criminals.

The incident came few days after hoodlums stormed a drinking joint in the area and killed a Vigilante and the wife of a local government councillor.

Confirming the attack, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, told newsmen that there was shooting but he could not specifically state if there were police casualties.

“Yes, I learnt that masked gunmen fired gunshots there this morning, but I can’t confirm if any policeman was killed”.