Gunmen kill 27, destroy farms, burn several houses in Plateau community

Gunmen on the prowl in parts of Plateau State attacked Bindi-Jebbu of the Tahoss community in the Riyom Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday morning, killing 27 persons, most of whom were farmers, and injuring many others.

According to a source in the impacted community, the gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen invaded the community at about 6:30 pm on Monday and embarked on destructive grazing on a huge tract of farmland.

The source revealed that the farmers and vigilantes in the neighborhood quickly mobilized and joined forces with the security men on the ground to chase out the attackers.

In an interview, the National President of the Berom Youth Moulder Association (BYM), Barrister Dalyop Solomon, stated that the gunmen later organised in large number and carried out a second, devastating attack on the community at about 5:30 am on Tuesday.

Barrister Solomon stated that the people were taken off guard and that the attackers killed 27 people and injured many others while also burning down several houses.

“The survivors, as I speak to you now, are perplexed. Injured individuals are currently receiving care at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and other nearby health facilities. The loss was great; several buildings were burned and crops destroyed. All the corpses have been deposited at the hospitals, and a date for their burial will be announced. But we are still appealing to the federal government, especially the security agencies, to come to the aid of the locals who are often under attack. This is a genocide and also an act of terrorism; we need the help of the government,” he said.

A resident of the community who escaped the attack, Luka Gyang, said the security men in the area tried their best, adding that they were overpowered by the superior fire force from the marauders, coupled with their large number.

Chairman of Riyom Local Government, Honourable Sati Suwa, who confirmed the attack, said those who sustained injuries were already receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital. He added that the security operatives were making concerted efforts to bring the perpetrators to book.

All attempts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, proved abortive, as he could not be reached on his mobile phone.