Gunmen kill 2 police escorts, wife of business mogul, escape with huge money in Delta

Gun-bearing hoodlums have killed two mobile police escorts and wife of a business mogul, Caroline Okekeocha in a Saturday night ambush in Delta State.

The cops were said to be escorting Caroline and her husband, Emeka Okekeocha back home when they were ambushed at about 8:00 p.m along Mcnero Street in Okuokoko at Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Delta State Police Command’s image-maker, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a DSP confirmed the incident but gave no further details.

Our Correspondent gathered that the two gallant cops were taken unawares, overpowered by the gang of about six robbers who made away with an AK47 belonging to one of them as well as an undisclosed huge amount of money.

After the fierce gun duel between the cops and the hoodlums that left the former died on the spot, the couple sustained grave gunshots injuries leading to the death of the wife at an undisclosed hospital in Warri early Sunday morning.

An unconfirmed report said Mr Okekeocha, a dealer in assorted drinks in Warri, who was rushed to a hospital unconscious, died later on Sunday from the gunshots injuries.

The slain policemen were identified as Inspector Otency Anebi and Sergeant Ikenna Emeka who were said to be providing escort for the slain couple.

Sources quipped that the couple was returning home from a hotel when the gunmen suddenly opened fire on them.

A police patrol said to be nearby reportedly arrived at the scene after the gun duel where they found the AK47 rifle with live ammunition and 17 empty shells.

They later went with the remains of the mobile policemen to a mortuary while the injured businessman and his wife, who was confirmed dead, were taken to a hospital.

