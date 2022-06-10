Gunmen kidnap youth leader, cart away motorcycles worth N60m in Anambra

A youth leader in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has been kidnapped by unidentified persons who were said to be armed.

Sources said that the Youth President after his abduction was forced to take his assailants to the Ihiala Local Government Area Secretariat where motorcycles worth sixty million Naira (N60m) meant for empowerment were carted away.

Comrade Ononuju Maxwell Chigozie (Zuma), President of Okija Youth Development Forum in a statement said that the people of the area are saddened and discomforted by the theft of the motorcycles that were safely kept for the constituents of the Ihiala Local government area by Hon. Chuddy Ifeanyi Momah, member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency.

He said that the federal legislator was awaiting the right time to distribute the motorcycles to his constituents for empowerment.

He said that this ugly incident took place in the middle of the night during which our youth President was also kidnapped and forced to show them where the said motorcycles were kept and they carted away the motorcycles worth 50-60 million naira.

“This is atrocious and ungodly,” he noted.





The Youth President commiserated with Hon Momah on the unanticipated theft of such valuable and expensive properties that were meant for the good people of Ihiala Federal Constituency, noting that the youths will not relent in supporting him as he aspires for greater heights. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Anambra State command, TochukwuIkenga (DSP) said the report of the abduction and theft has not gotten to his office.

He, however, urged the victim/ eyewitness of the incident to go to the closest police station and report the incident which according to him will help investigations.

