Gunmen kidnap wife of Chief of Staff in Ondo

Following the report of the killing of a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, armed men suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night abducted the wife of the Chief of Staff to State governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

It was gathered that the woman who was coming from Lagos was kidnapped in Owena town in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

A source informed that the woman and others in the vehicle were stopped by the armed men and dragged the woman from the vehicle and dragged her into the bush.

The incident happened close to the military checkpoint in the town and the bandits operated without hindrance and abducted the wife of the Chief of staff.

The source said, “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff was kidnapped last night and there was no negotiation yet from the kidnappers.”

She was abducted in Owena town and her whereabouts remain unknown but the incident was reported to the men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun.

“They have been combing all the forest in the area since last night but without any success. The news of her abduction is a very disturbing couple with the recent killing of Olufon of Ifon by some bandits.”

He said the governor has been informed about Mrs Ale abduction and instructed the security operatives in the state to rescue the woman unharmed.

He said the governor has visited the residence of the Chief of Staff to assure that the woman would be rescued soon.

He said, “the governor has cancelled all engagement and could not even present the 2021 budget before the State’s House of Assembly and had to send one of his Commissioners to do the presentation on his behalf due to the incident.”

The Police spokesperson in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the command had not been briefed about the incident and promised to find out.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Gunmen kidnap wife Gunmen kidnap wife

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Gunmen kidnap wife Gunmen kidnap wife

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE