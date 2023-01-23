“No fewer than three persons have been kidnapped by yet to the identified gunmen in Iwo of Iwo local government area of Osun state”

Meanwhile, their abductors are said to have placed N5m on their heads as ransom before they could regain freedom from their den.

The gunmen who were said to have struck last Friday reportedly waylaid their abductees whose names were given by the state police command as Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man, whose name was yet to be identified.

Informed sources revealed that they were kidnapped in their farmland located in the Ologun area of the local government on this ill-fated day.

One of the hunters in the state while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, stated that “Those that were kidnapped are Fulani people, they were in the farm when the kidnappers arrived.”

The hunters hinted further that, the kidnappers had contacted the victim’s family and demanded an N5 million ransom.

He stressed that “they were not the kidnappers’ target, they abducted them when they didn’t meet their main target. Their target is based in the UK but he has a farm in that area. Maybe they didn’t get the information, although, the parents of those Fulani people are also wealthy.”

“The kidnappers have contacted the family for ransom but it seems those kidnappers just started the business because they are young people,” he added.

While reacting to the development, the state police spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the story.

According to her, the incident was reported by one Hamidat Ibraheem to the police in the state.

She said, “the gunmen abducted Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man. Our officers, hunters and other local security agencies are combing the forest to rescue the victims.”





Gunmen kidnap three in Osun, demand N5m ransom from victims' families