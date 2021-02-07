Gunmen kidnap Taraba NLC chairman

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday, abducted Comrade Peter Jediel, the Taraba State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to his younger brother, Fidelis, the state NLC chairman was kidnapped in his house in Sunkani, Ardo- Kola local government area of Taraba at around 12:55am while in the sitting room watching television.

“I was not there though, but his wife told me that the kidnappers came in numbers and forced their way into the house.

“They meet him watching television in the parlour and forced him out of the house at gunpoint.

“No one around us could make attempt of rescuing the chairman because the kidnappers were heavily armed and were shooting sporadically,” Fidelis the younger brother narrated.

The family source told Tribune Online that the kidnappers have since not establish contact with the family as they have even switch off the chairman’s phone.

According to Fidelis, the incident has been reported to the security and the police have since visited the scene for details.

Taraba State police command is yet to confirm the incident as efforts to speak to the acting police PPRO proved abortive.

Correspondent reports that, Sunkani where the NLC was kidnapped, is the headquarters of Ardo- kola local government who’s chairman, Hon. Salihu Dovo was kidnapped and killed alongside his younger brother two weeks ago.

