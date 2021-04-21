Gunmen kidnap students of Greenfield University in Kaduna

Gunmen have killed a staff and kidnapped some students of Green Field University, located at Kasami village along Abuja /Kaduna highway.

Residents said the gunmen stormed the community about 10.30 pm, on Tuesday night, and started shooting sporadically.

The University which started operation in 2019, is said to have enrolled 40 students since it started operations.

A parent of one of the students who pleaded for anonymity confirmed the attack.

He said his child called to informed him that there was an ongoing exchange of gunshots around the school premises.

The former Secretary Gbagyi Youths Development Union, Abashe Dauda, also confirmed the attack on the university.

Even though the management of the University is yet to make an official statement over the development but a staff of the school who pleaded for anonymity said one staff was killed as a result of gunshots.

The commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed that gunmen had attacked the university.

However, he said security operatives are on top of it.

