Gunmen kidnap special constabulary officer in Kaduna

Armed men have abducted a 29-year-old special constabulary officer, PC-SC Mohammed Ali, during a routine surveillance patrol in Kaduna State’s Igabi Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 4, around 5:00 pm in the Tafida/Nalado area of Nariya.

According to reports, the patrol team came under heavy gunfire, and despite a fierce gun battle, the officer was overpowered and taken by the gunmen to an unknown location.

The assailants also stole his Jincheng 110 motorcycle.

A combined security team has been mobilised to the area, and a search and rescue operation is underway to locate and rescue the abducted officer.

This incident raises concerns about the safety of security operatives and residents in Kaduna State amid ongoing threats from criminal groups.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE