Gunmen kidnap police officer in Benin

Gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, on Sunday morning, forced their way into the apartment of a senior police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Clement Amoko, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Amoko, who is attached to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Edo State Police Command, was kidnapped in the presence of his wife and children at their home in the Ogida area if Benin City, the state capital.

His abductors who were said to be heavily armed were said to have broken into the police officer’s apartment in the wee hours of Sunday without any resistance from the senior police officer.

A member of the family who craved anonymity said that Amoko’s kidnappers had contacted the family but would not disclose how much they were demanding as ransom.

The state Police Command, it was gathered, had moved into action, deploying personnel and other resources to rescue the abducted.

The Command, through the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Princewill Osaigbovo, confirmed the kidnap.

“Yes, I have been informed of the kidnap and the victim is of the SIB Department but I am expecting details and other information of the officer from the division and the SIB Department,” Osaigbovo said.

