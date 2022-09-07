Gunmen kidnap Plateau council chairman

By Isaac Shobayo
The Executive Chairman of Kanke local government area of Plateau State, who is also the State Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Henry Gotip has been kidnapped by gunmen terrorising parts of the state.

A source close to the family disclosed that the gunmen, numbering about ten, stormed his residence in Kwan in Jos South’s local government area of the state in the early hours of Wednesday.

The source also said that the gunmen who arrived in the community at about 1:00 am released several gunshots into the air to announce their arrival and to scare residents of the area from coming out of their houses.

“The gunmen, suspected to be Fulani militia, went straight to the chairman’s house and demobilised his security men before entering the main house. He was kidnapped at gunpoint before they whisked him to an unknown destination,” said the source.

It was learnt that the gunmen are yet to establish contact with the family while governmental activities at Kanke local government are presently paralysed over the incident.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident, said the command has deployed its men to track down the kidnappers.

It would be recalled that a traditional ruler of the Pinau community in the Wase local government area of the state, Dr Dadda’u Ahmed, and his driver were kidnapped on Monday and later rescued by men of the Operations Safe Haven (OPSH).

 

