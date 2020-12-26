Gunmen kidnap PFN chairman, wife in Kaduna

The Chairman of Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN), Kaduna Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Cindy Bako, were kidnapped by gunmen at their residence in Albarka, Fadan Kagoma of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed their residence in the evening of Friday, 25th December, 2020.

The state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the kidnap of the cleric and his wife on Saturday.

He said the Christmas celebration came and gone with sad dust of abduction of a religious leader with his wife.

According to Rev. Hayab, the Kidnapped man of God is also the Secretary, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association.

He lamented that the church has had enough of kidnapping of its members and ransoms being paid before getting their freedom.

He described Apostle Bako as a very strong member of Jema’a network, a father to many, a front runner of peace, justice and unity in Southern Kaduna, calling on security agencies to help ensure their release from their abductors.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the abduction incident.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE