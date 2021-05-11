Gunmen kidnap Pastor inside Church in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Monday evening, stormed a Deeper Life Bible Church in Irese in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and abducted the pastor in charge of the church, Pastor Otamayomi Ogedengbe.

The men who came into the church premises with a black Toyota Corolla vehicle, whisked the Pastor away around 8:37 pm, while other members of the church ran away.

According to a member of the church, the men entered into the church premises and went straight to the Pastor, who was a retired Director in the ministry of education and took him away.

He said the Pastor retired to the church after visiting a primary school around Ondo State library along oyemekun road around 4 pm, on Monday, and headed straight to the church before he was kidnapped.

“He was kidnapped inside the church. They came with a black Corolla sports car and he was kidnapped alone.”

Also speaking, the wife of the abducted Pastor said she came to the church with her husband for a programme before the gunmen stormed the church and abducted her husband.

She said there was no contact or negotiations with the member of the family.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tee Leo Ikoro said detectives from the state command are on the trail of the abductors, assuring that the Pastor will be released unhurt.

