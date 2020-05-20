Gunmen kidnap Navy commander in Ondo
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday evening abducted a naval officer along Owo/Ikare Akoko Road of Ondo State.
The Navy commander whose identity remains unknown was said to be travelling to Abuja when the gunmen stopped his vehicle and dragged him into the bush along Ose/Oba Akoko Road, in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.
A police officer who informed Nigerian Tribune of the abduction, however, said the gunmen were demanding N50 million for the release of the naval officer.
According to him, a joint rescue team had been assigned to comb the forest in the area to secure the release of the naval officer.
He disclosed that Officer of 323 Artillery Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army in Ondo State had visited the scene of the incident to assess the situation and interrogate some residents of the area.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delta confirms sixth death, urges private health workers to be more circumspect
He noted that kidnapping has taken a new dimension in the area and some other areas of Auga/ Akunnu, Ose /Oba area in Akoko North-East and Ose local government areas of the state in recent times.
He said despite the presence of security operatives on the road, the kidnapper has turned the route to their den, saying no fewer than ten people have been abducted in the area in the last one month.
Confirming the abduction, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said tactical squads have been deployed to the area to curtail the spate of kidnapping along the axis of the road.
He assured that the victim would regain his freedom from the hoodlums without being hurt.
He explained that the police have sought the support of the host communities in a bid to checkmate and curtail crime on the said road.
The police image maker, however, advised travellers on that axis of the road to be security conscious while on transit, adding that the job of effective crime prevention, detection and control is for everybody and not for the police alone.
The abduction of the Naval Officer is coming days after the reported abduction and subsequent release of an Army Captain by some hoodlums on the axis of the road.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal… Read full story
COVID-19: IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-State Movement Restriction Orders
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story
Buhari Removes TCN MD One Month After He Reportedly Sacked Labour Leader
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday removed Usman Gur Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and replaced him with an engineer, Mr Sule Abdulaziz. He was removed about one month after he reportedly sacked a labour leader who was also the General… Read full story
Osinbajo, NCP Mull Healthcare Reforms
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, presided over a meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to approve a draft legislative instrument for national healthcare reforms. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, informed that the meeting also discussed power sector issues… Read full story
I’m Not Aware Of Plan To Deport 15,000 Nigerian Students From Malaysia, Says Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said he was not aware of move by the Malaysian government to deport over 15,000 Nigerian students in the country. Responding to question from newsmen on Tuesday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, the minister, who assured that… Read full story
Reps Summon Minister Of Health Over Whereabouts Of Chinese Medical Team
The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to summon the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Eramie over the detailed status report on the activities and whereabouts of the 15 Chinese medical team in Nigeria. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored… Read full story
We Can’t Listen To Trump On Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19, Says PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday dismissed the claim and the advice of United States President, Donald Trump, on the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, for COVID-19. Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja, both Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General… Read full story
We Have Failed If We Don’t Learn From COVID-19 To Build Institutions ― PTF
Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic says Nigeria would have failed its next generation if it does it learn from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to build enduring and sustainable institutions. Speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, its chairman… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING