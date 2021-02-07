Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa State LG auditor general

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Sunday, kidnapped Nasarawa State Auditor-General for Local Government, Alhaji Danladi Apah, in Tunga Maje, Abuja.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Apah was kidnapped alongside his elder brother Alhaji Abdullahi Boris (a retired immigration officer) and two others.

The four were kidnapped at Abdullahi Boris House in the early hours of today Sunday at about 12:15 am.

A report has it that the auditor general has been battling with health challenges for sometimes now and has just returned from treatment where he was recuperating at his elder brother’s house before the ugly incident.

