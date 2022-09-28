Gunmen kidnap, murder eldest son of Bauchi Assembly member

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have murdered the eldest son of the member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass Constituency, Hon. Bala Ali.

The announcement of the incident was made during the House plenary on Tuesday under personal explanation, by the member representing Burra Constituency, Hon. Ado Wakili.

He extended his condolences to the Members on the murder of the eldest son of the member representing Dass Constituency describing the incident as tragic praying to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

The plenary was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule who directed that a special prayer be conducted for the deceased and was led by Hon. Bello Muazu Shira representing Shira Constituency) led a special prayer for the deceased.

The Speaker then announced that the House will pay a condolence visit to the Member and his family in Dass immediately after the plenary.

Narrating what happened, Hon. Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Zagaya/Jalam Constituency explained that the eldest son of Hon. Bala Ali was kidnapped by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers a few days ago and held him for days after which they subsequently killed him.

According to him, the funeral prayers for the deceased have already taken place describing the incident as shocking and disturbing.