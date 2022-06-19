Gunmen kidnap mourners in Edo, demand N60m ransom

Gunmen have kidnapped 13 mourners along the Auchi-Benin Road, Edo State on their way home to Delta State from a burial ceremony in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

One of the church elders who pleaded anonymity confirmed the abduction of the church worshippers.

The exact location of the hijacking of the minibus which was conveying the victims could not be ascertained.

All the victims are members of God’s Will Mission owned by Archbishop Solomon Gbakara with headquarters in Orhuwhorun in Udu, Delta State.

According to the source, the church members were said to have been waylaid amidst sporadic gunshots by the suspected kidnappers who whisked all occupants including the driver of the vehicle to an unknown destination.

It was further learnt that some of the occupants escaped while being taken to the kidnappers’ den.

A source, however, disclosed that the hoodlums are demanding N60 million for the release of three top members of the church.

Contacted on his mobile phone, the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor said that the police was yet to be notified of the incident, promising to call back once he is briefed.

