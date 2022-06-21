Gunmen kidnap mother of Jigawa South-West APC senatorial candidate

Gunmen have abduçted the mother of the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Jigawa South-West senatorial zone, Honourable Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya, Hajiya Jaja.

The Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawal Shisu, who confirmed the abduction, said the victim is about 70 years old and was kidnapped in her house in Kiyawa town, Kiyawa Local Government of Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson explained that the incident happened at midnight last Monday when the suspected kidnappers storm the family house of the senatorial candidate in Kiyawa town of Kiyawa local government and forcefully whisked the victim.

According to him after receiving the report of the abduction the state commissioner of police mobilised a special police team for the rescue of the victim.

DSP Shisu noted that to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victim the police are collaborating with other security agencies and the public for useful information.

A source from Kiyawa town told the newsmen that the suspected kidnappers numbering about 15 to 20 stormed the town well-armed in three vehicles and forcefully after scaring the people around entered the house of the victim and took her away to an unknown destination.

The sources explained that the kidnappers are yet to contact the family,

