A mother and her three children have been kidnapped at Ajilete community, Agunjin district of the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday night at about 8:00 pm. This is just as identities of the kidnap victims are yet to be ascertained.

It was that the kidnappers had stormed the community, shooting sporadically before they abducted the victims inside their residence and marched them into the forest.

However, sources in the community said that the abductors have contacted the family demanding N100 million ransom.

Speaking on the issue on Tuesday, the chairman of the council area’s Transition Implementation Committee (TIC), Jide Asonibare, confirmed the issue, saying that no progress had been made on the matter.

“We have already informed the police and the Army both in Kwara and neighbouring Kogi states. Fifteen of our vigilante men are still combing the bushes, but there is no headway yet.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family demanding N100 million ransom”, he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, could not yet be reached, and he was also yet to respond to text messages sent to him.

