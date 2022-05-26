Gunmen kidnap Lebanese, kill soldier, driver in Ondo

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Gunmen kidnap Lebanese, Terrorists kill 12 villagers in Katsina, Igbo youths declare war against gunmen in Anambra, Gunmen list 10 council,
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday evening killed a military officer and kidnapped a Lebanese, while his driver was shot dead on the spot.

The incident happened in Ogbonmo in Ijebu Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, where the gunmen stopped the Lebanese engineer and forcefully whisked him away after killing his driver and the soldier.

It was gathered that the gunmen fired some shots at the vehicle while the driver tried to manoeuvre his way and was shot dead in the process.

He said the Lebanese security officer attached to him was also shot dead before they moved the engineer out of the vehicle and took him away to an unknown location.

According to the witness, “The man we call white engineer has been kidnapped. His driver and his security soldier were killed. The gunmen fired many shots into the air to escape from the scene.

Confirming the incident, the state police image maker, Funmilayo Odunlami, said efforts were on to secure the release of the victim, saying men from the state command had been drafted to the area to fish out the hoodlums.


IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…  Gunmen kidnap Lebanese…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…  Gunmen kidnap Lebanese…

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Terrorists kill 12 villagers in Katsina

Latest News

Ondo cleric, son, regain freedom four days after abduction

Latest News

Ondo Court jails man over rape of 15-year-old girl

Latest News

ASUU strike: Students protest in Ondo, block varsity gate, highway

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More