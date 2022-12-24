Gunmen kidnap four students in Ondo

About four students of Kogi State Polytechnics, said to be returning home for the Christmas celebration have been abducted by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Akunnu-Ajowa road in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The students who were travelling in a commercial vehicle were said to have run into the kidnappers and were ordered into the bush by their abductors.

The incident happened at Ago Jinadu Axis, the border town between the Kogi, Edo and Akoko areas of Ondo state which is notorious for criminal activities, especially kidnapping

According to a source, who confirmed the abduction of the four students, the incident has caused fears and apprehension among residents of the Ajowa Akoko community.

Meanwhile, the police in the area have confirmed the arrest of the mechanic of a businessman, Augustine Okoye, who died in a kidnappers’ den last week.

Okoye who was kidnapped along with his wife was tortured to death by the kidnappers before his family could arrange for ransom to secure his freedom.

However, the late businessman’s wife, Mrs Bolaji Okoye was able to recognize his late husband’s mechanic among the kidnappers who killed her husband despite collecting ransom from the family.

The woman told the police that her husband’s mechanic simply called Segun was sighted in the bush with their abductors while they were being held, hostage.

The Police Area Commander, in lkare Akoko area, ACP Muri Agboola, who confirmed the arrest of the suspected kidnapper and the abduction of the students said detectives from the command had been deployed to the area to secure the release of the victims.

Agboola disclosed that his men have been combing the forest since Friday evening to rescue the students and apprehend the kidnappers

He said the mechanic of the late Okoye had been moved to Police Headquarters in Akure for further interrogations.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for comment.

