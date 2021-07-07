Gunmen kidnap four farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen have demanded N50 million ransom for the abducted four farmers in Ikosu-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

This came barely a week after the traditional ruler of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East local government area of the state, Oba Benjamin Osho, was abducted and released after the family cough out N2 million to secure his freedom.

The farmers, it was gathered were abducted on Monday evening while working on the farm located inside a settlement in the community.

A source who spoke with Tribune Online on the condition of anonymity said the gunmen numbering about 10 stormed the farm around 6 pm and moved the victims to the forest.

He said, “The kidnappers came around 6 in the evening on Monday to kidnap the four people. You know the place is a farm settlement and that is why you can still see people on the farm around that in the evening.

“They shot sporadically before took the four farmers away into the bush.”

The source added that the abductors called early on Tuesday requesting the payment of N50 million before they would release the victims.

“Yes, they called the farm settlement this morning (Tuesday) that they must give them N50 million if we are to see our people back. We are in a serious situation now.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the abduction and added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Tunde Mobayo had deployed men of the command to the area in a bid to secure the release of the four victims.

While calling on residents not to panic but go about their lawful businesses, the PPRO said everything possible would be done to rescue the victims unhurt and wade off other criminal elements from Ekiti state.

