Gunmen kidnap ex-LG Chairman’s in-law, 2 others in Enugu

attack fuel station, shoot manager

Metro
By Igbonaka Chukwu
Police describe helicopter bomb, 15 farmers abducted in Enugu regain freedom, N2m ransom paid, Enugu observes two-day lockdown, IPOB sit-at-home order, Enugu generally calm

An in-law to the immediate past chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area Chief Alex Ugwu has been kidnapped.

Simply identified as Pepe, the victim was kidnapped at the Onugwu Market Square, Ibeagwa in the Enugu East LGA of Enugu State.

He was said to have been tailed to the market where he was blocked and whisked away by the gunmen.

Another shop owner at the market square was also abducted alongside a Keke rider whom they caught making a video of the incident.

As they made good their escape they stopped over on the Ugwogo/Opi express road and robbed a fuel station, shooting the manager in the process.

The former Chairman Chief Alex Ugwu confirmed the incident to our reporter just as the Ibeagwa Traditional ruler His Royal Majesty Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu condemned the act and disruption of the peace in the community.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Comments

