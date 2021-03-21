Gunmen kidnap community leader in Ogun

Suspected gunmen on Saturday afternoon, kidnapped a community leader, Chief Tajudeen Omotayo, at Imope -Ijebu, in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A source informed Tribune Online that Omotayo’s abductors waylaid him at Okeeri area of the town, while returning from a trip to Ijebu-Ode.

This development is coming few days after two undergraduates of the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Aiyetoro campus, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, and a secondary school teacher, Mrs. Abosede Akinbola, regained freedom from their abductors.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the Police have launched manhunt for the suspected abductors towards rescuing the community leader.

“We had the report that a community leader was abducted at Imope. We are working towards ensuring his release in no distant time,” said Oyeyemi.

