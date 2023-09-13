The Maigemu District of Jos East local government area of Plateau State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday when gunmen in large numbers stormed the community and kidnapped a clergyman and three other people.

Tribune Online learned that the gunmen precisely invaded the ECWA Church Nuku area in the district at about 5:40 a.m. and kidnapped a clergyman (name withheld) in his house.

He was whisked away in the presence of his family.

A source close to the community revealed that the gunmen, who operated unhindered for close to 40 minutes, also kidnapped three other people: Usman Umaru, Agwom Dauda, and a woman simply identified as Sarah.

The source further disclosed that the gunmen who released several gunshots into the air to scare the people, especially the vigilantes and hunters, from coming out for a rescue left with their captors in a car while others trailed behind on their motorcycles.

It was gathered that the security men, vigilantes, and hunters are combing the hills within the vicinity with the aim of arresting the kidnappers and their accomplices terrorizing the local government area.

A relative of the clergyman who spoke with the Tribune Online on condition of anonymity disclosed that the kidnappers have not gotten in touch with the family for ransom.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said men of the command are on top of the situation to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

