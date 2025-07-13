Gunmen kidnap Chief Imam in Edo, demand N30m ransom

The Chief Imam of Uromi and President of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Edo-Delta Chapter, Sheikh Murtadho Muhammad, has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The cleric was said to have been abducted at the Angle 90 area of Uromi, in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that Muhammad had stepped out to buy food for his family near his residence shortly after observing one of the daily prayers when he was forcefully taken away.

Alhaji Abdulazeez Igbinidu, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

Igbinidu condemned the act and called for the immediate release of the Islamic leader.

“I am hearing that they are asking for a very large amount of money, and we don’t have such.

“Even if you have it, if you pay, you are encouraging them,” he said.

The chairman urged the Edo State government to intensify efforts to protect ordinary citizens.

“They are the ones with the apparatus for security. So they should do everything possible to ensure the Imam is released unconditionally and unharmed.

“Government should also make every effort to ensure that citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed and move freely without fear of kidnapping or assassination,” he added.

A family source told the Nigerian Tribune that the suspected kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding a ransom of N30 million.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among the Muslim community in the state, considering the victim’s dual role as a revered religious leader and youth development advocate.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command confirmed the report, saying: “It was reported to us on 10/7/2025. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim and track down the culprits.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE