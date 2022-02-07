The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan has announced the kidnapping of one of its priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari by gunmen at his residence in Kaduna.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Chancellor, Kafanchan Diocese on Monday, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okechukwu Okolo and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

According to the statement, “It is with great pain we announce to you the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari.

“The sad event occured on Sunday, February 2022, at about 11:30 pm. He was abducted from his residence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Pari, in the Kauru Local government area of Kaduna state.

“While we solicit for intense prayer for his release, we equally wish to call on all and Sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of his priest and all other kidnapped persons”, the statement reads.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Gunmen Kidnap Catholic priest in Kaduna Gunmen Kidnap Catholic priest in Kaduna Gunmen Kidnap Catholic priest in Kaduna Gunmen Kidnap Catholic priest in Kaduna