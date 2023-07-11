The Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbalaeze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State l, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen while returning from his pastoral duties.

Azubuike who was kidnapped on Monday was abducted with three other persons whose names could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki in the state announced Azubuike’s kidnap in a statement signed by its Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Uzoma Opoke titled “Call For Prayers” on Tuesday.

The statement reads in parts “Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbalaeze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State .

“He was abducted alongside three other people. The abductors are making financial demands but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally.

“May Mother Mary of priests, intercede for us. Amen. St. Joseph-Pray for us”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, she confirmed the kidnapped and noted that the police is on the matter to rescue the Rev. Fr and others.

“On the issue of the priest that was kidnapped, it has been brought to the attention of the Command and the needful is been done.

