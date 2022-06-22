Gunmen kidnap, behead Anambra ex-lawmaker after collecting N15m ransom

The headless body of the kidnapped Anambra State physically-challenged politician identified as Mr Nelson Achukwu has been found by his relatives.

Tribune Online gathered that the decapitated body of the late Achukwu was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor in Nnewi South local government of the state.

His decapitated body has been quickly buried by the family members on Tuesday because the corpse had started decomposing.

Achukwu, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly and a businessman was reportedly kidnapped from his home in Ukpor on June 9, 2022.

Although, he had earlier been abducted by the gunmen a few months ago and later released after the payment of N15m ransom, but was kidnapped again some weeks after.

A family source said the late Achukwu told members of the family when he was first released, that the gunmen accused him of providing information to the military but got released when they found out that the allegations levelled against him were false.

Although, the reason for his second kidnap and murder is still unknown.

“We couldn’t believe he would be killed after we had already paid the N15m ransom requested by his abductors,” the source said.

This is the second of such gruesome murders after the lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency at the state house of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye was beheaded by his abductors in May, 2022.





Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said an investigation was ongoing while assuring that the command is doing everything within its power to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

“The victim was abducted at about 10:15 pm in his house on June 9 and efforts were been made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor.

“We are still not relenting on our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the law,” Ikenga added.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

