Gunmen kidnap another traditional ruler, release PDP chairman in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
The paramount ruler of Tal chiefdom, the Golong Tal, His Highness Nanleng Yusuf Gotus, in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Tribune Online learnt that the rampaging gunmen in the local government stormed the palace of the paramount ruler at about 1:00 am on Monday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering about ten, positioned themselves around the palace while four of them forced themselves into the residence of the traditional within the palace while other occupants were threatened to remain in their respective abodes within the palace.

A source close to the scene of the incident stated that hunters and vigilantes in conjunction with the security agencies have been combing the hills in the local government to rescue the traditional ruler.

Tribune Online further learnt that the kidnappers have contacted the palace demanding a ransom of N50 million as of the time of filing this report.

The Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said men of the command had swung into action to rescue the traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has been released by his abductors.

The State chapter of the party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr John Akans, commended the people of the community, the vigilantes and the chairman of the local government for their prompt intervention.

The statement pointed out that after he was rescued on Sunday night by the terrorists, the Chairman was admitted and is currently undergoing medical treatment in Bokkos.


“As a responsible party, our hearts are truly broken and saddened over the incessant killings and kidnappings ongoing across the state.

“We sympathise with the Tangur community and Bokkos local government and indeed Plateau State over this unprovoked attack and to the immediate family of Mapack Linus who was shot dead last night by the terrorist, please accept our heartfelt sympathy.”

