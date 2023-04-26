Gunmen believed to be suspected kidnappers have reportedly abducted no fewer than 29 villagers in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The 29, which comprised men, housewives and children, were abducted in the middle of Tuesday night from Yewuti village; the hometown of the immediate past vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti.

It was gathered that two housewives, Mrs Zainab Umar and Mrs Aisha Zubairu, escaped from their abductors while being led into the bush.

The gunmen reportedly raided eight houses and whisked away the residents into the bush.

The immediate vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti confirmed the incident, claiming that his younger brother, Idris; two of his elder brothers’ wives and a child were among the victims.

Those whisked away by the kidnappers include Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Zubairu, Sani S. Magani, Peter Modu, Ibrahim Mamman, Yellow Abdulrasheed, Musa Suleiman, Simbiya Ishaku, Sumaiya Ibrahim, Muktari Yunusa and Mohammed Yeluwa and Rahmat Shagari.

Others are Sumaiya Abubakar Yelwa, Mohammed Yelwa, Maimuna Muhammad, Hussaini Ya Nda Agyana, Hamza Ibrahim, Lantana Yunusa, Nabila Agyana, Rufai Salihu, Nafisa Aminu, Kasimu Adamu, Abako Adamu, Abdulyakin Aliyu, Lukman Aliyu, Rahina Audu, Abdulrazak Usman, Sadiya Usman, Darius Samuel and Japheth Osu.

Efforts to reach the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

