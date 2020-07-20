Gunmen kidnap 17-year-old daughter of lawmaker in Kano

Juwairiyya Murtala, the 17 years old daughter of Kano lawmaker, Murtala Kore, member representing Danbatta Constituency in the state House of Assembly, was on Sunday morning, abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the lawmaker’s residence at Kore village in Danbatta to abduct him, but when they could not accomplish their mission they whisked away his teenage girl.

While speaking with pressmen on the issue, the father said he was the target of the kidnapping gang who out of frustration abducted his daughter.

Multiple security sources claimed that armed men stormed the legislator’s home in Kore village, Danbatta local government area of Kano at around 2:00 am to carry out the dastardly act.

His words, “they told my wives and children that they were there to kidnap me and were not ready to leave empty-handed, and in fulfilment of their vow kidnapped my daughter instead of me.”

According to him, “I was in Kano when I received a phone call from my country home by 2:30 am and was informed that kidnappers have abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya.

However, while explaining how the incident occurred, the lawmaker added that “the abductors invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, Lawal Kore whom they had mistaken for me when he told them that I wasn’t home they went inside my family’s quarters to verify his claim.

He, however, stated that the abductors are yet to contact him for ransom.

Commenting on the incident, the image-maker of the state Police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, via telephone conversation with pressmen, failed to either confirm or deny the story, stating that he was out of Kano metropolis on an equally important engagement.

He stated that “as at this time, we are at Falgore forest, and I’m hearing this for the first time, and as soon as we return to Kano, I will make my enquires and get back to you.”

