Gunmen kidnap 17 family members while clearing maize farm in Kaduna

Gunmen have kidnapped 17 family members while clearing maize farm in Udawa village of Chikun local government of Kaduna State.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, the head of the family clan, Ayuba Jakuta told the Tribune Online that the family members went to harvest maize and clear the farm from weeds when the hoodlums attacked them.

According to him, the gunmen came to the farm around 7 am on Saturday and abducted 17 members of my family, while four of the victims sustained bullet wounds.

Explaining further, Jakuta said most of the villagers could not farm because of the fear of the kidnappers, saying they had resorted to farming close to their homes.

“This is what we eat to survive as there’s no food. We have food scarcity in the village and surrounding villages,” he said.

According to him, not long when they arrived at the farm, the gunmen stormed with AK47 rifles and abducted 17 members of his family.

“Yes, 17 members were kidnapped. Out of the 17, three women were among those kidnapped. One of the women was nursing a baby. Four others sustained bullet wounds.

“Those who sustained injuries were conveyed to a hospital in Kaduna. One was shot in the mouth and a woman who was shot in the chest.”

He said he had reported the incident to the police and that according to him, police and soldiers had since arrived at the village to assess the situation.

When contacted, the Police image-maker, Muhammad Jalige said they are yet to be briefed by the Divisional Police Officer. He, however, promised to get back to our reporter as soon as they get the full details of the incident.

