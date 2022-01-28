Gunmen invade THISDAY office in Abuja, threaten staff

Gunmen invaded the office of THISDAY newspaper in the nation’s capital, Abuja in the wee hours of Thursday, overpowering the company’s security network and subjecting production staff members to inhuman treatment.

According to information from THISDAY, “The armed men came in through the back fence of the company’s premises.

“Although the mission of the armed men, who arrived the premises at about 3 am yesterday has yet to be ascertained, the company’s private security men, who were on duty, said the armed men subjected everyone on duty, mostly the production staff members, to inhuman treatment – threatening to kill all of them if they attempted to alert policemen.

“The armed men, who left after about 45 minutes of frightening operation, vowed to come back again in the days ahead.”

The information also stated that THISDAY management has since reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, in Utako, Abuja.

Recall that on April 26, 2012, some suicide bombers hit THISDAY offices in Abuja and Kano, killing at least 11 persons.

However, while rescue efforts were going in Abuja in the wake of the attack, another explosion went off in its Kaduna office.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, responded to Tribune Online when asked about the incident, saying “I’m not aware of it, let me find out.”

