Tragedy struck Okomu Oil Palm Plc as gunmen, suspected to be a militant group, which identified itself as Ijaw Freedom Fighters, attacked a neighbouring Imariogha Community, killing a staffer of the oil palm company who resided in the village.

Besides, the armed men also attacked the villagers as no less than eight vehicles and many houses were set ablaze.

The incident was said to have happened on Sunday night as investigation revealed that the militant invaded the community which house the former African Timber and Plywood (AT&P), located in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

An eyewitness told journalists in Benin City that the invaders entered the community from the riverside at midnight, shooting sporadically into the air setting fire to about eight private vehicles and destroying many houses.

One of the community leaders, Mr Rex Akpokiniovo, also confirmed that while one person was killed, the chief of the community, Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, sustained injuries from the attack, and was hospitalised.

“The corpse of the dead person has been taken away by the police. My house was attacked and my car burnt down by the gunmen who came into the community at midnight and started shooting sporadically into the air. One of the Okomu workers, who resides in the community, was killed while the invaders left a warning note on his chest,” Akpokiniovo said.

According to the note, addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the attackers, who identified themselves as Ijaw Freedom Fighters, made several demands from the management of Okomu Oil Palm Plc.

Some of the demands included a directorship position in Okomu Oil Palm Company and 25 per cent of the company’s shares.

“We are not fighting any security personnel but Okomu oil company.” The group declared.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Funso Adegboye, confirmed the attack, saying: “We are aware of the incident and have visited the community.

“We are already holding talks in partnership with sister security organisations and Okomu oil palm company to arrest the situation,” the police boss assured.

It would be recalled that two workers of the oil palm company were killed last week on the company’s plantation by yet-to-be-identified assailants.